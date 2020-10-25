Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Receives $70.29 Average PT from Analysts

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.21.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Edison International in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

EIX stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.49. 1,849,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,536,399. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Edison International has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $78.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.46.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Edison International had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is 54.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 91.7% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 68.4% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

