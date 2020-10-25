Electroneum (ETN) Price Hits $0.0050 on Top Exchanges

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $50.58 million and $1.39 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Kucoin, Cryptohub and CoinBene. During the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,202,936,818 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Liquid, TradeOgre, Cryptomate, Cryptopia, Cryptohub, Bitbns and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

