Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Price Target Raised to $17.00

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.25 price target on shares of Element Fleet Management in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Element Fleet Management from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.46.

Shares of ELEEF opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $10.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.58.

Element Fleet Management Company Profile

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers fleet management services, including acquisition, financing, program management, and vehicle remarketing services for cars and light duty vehicles, medium and heavy duty trucks, material handling equipment, automobiles, and specialty vehicles and equipment, as well as corporate, municipal, and industrial fleets.

