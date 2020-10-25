Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $54.36

Shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.36 and traded as high as $56.15. Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) shares last traded at $56.08, with a volume of 536,202 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMA. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, CSFB cut Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$64.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.50.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$54.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$54.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion and a PE ratio of 16.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.45.

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) (TSE:EMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.51 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.37 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emera Incorporated will post 3.0184416 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.637 per share. This is an increase from Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 71.58%.

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) Company Profile (TSE:EMA)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services.

