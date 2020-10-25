Emercoin Market Cap Hits $2.24 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000372 BTC on major exchanges. Emercoin has a total market cap of $2.24 million and $32,294.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Emercoin has traded up 48% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000398 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Emercoin Profile

Emercoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 46,391,815 coins. Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com. The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Emercoin is emercointalk.org.

Emercoin Coin Trading

Emercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emercoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

