ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ENGGY. ValuEngine lowered shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ENAGAS S A/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an underweight rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. ENAGAS S A/ADR currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get ENAGAS S A/ADR alerts:

OTCMKTS:ENGGY opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.82. ENAGAS S A/ADR has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

About ENAGAS S A/ADR

Enagás, SA engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of gas infrastructures in Spain and internationally. The company provides gas transportation services through gas pipelines; natural gas regasification services; and operates underground storage facilities. It is involved in the operation and technical management of the basic network and secondary transportation network for natural gas.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENAGAS S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.