Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.56

Encision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ECIA) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.56 and traded as low as $0.49. Encision shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Encision had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1.35 million during the quarter.

About Encision (OTCMKTS:ECIA)

Encision Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets patented surgical instruments in the United States. It provides active electrode monitoring (AEM) surgical instruments and monitors that enhance patient safety and patient outcomes in laparoscopic surgical procedures.

