Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 47.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,974 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ET. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Energy Transfer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.88.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,571,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,361,086. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 2.56. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $3.75 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 2.90%. Equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

