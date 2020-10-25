Entree Resources (TSE:ETG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.39

Entree Resources Ltd (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.39 and traded as high as $0.46. Entree Resources shares last traded at $0.45, with a volume of 114,940 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on Entree Resources from C$0.35 to C$0.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86.

Entree Resources (TSE:ETG) (NYSE:EGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Entree Resources (TSE:ETG)

Entrée Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the Entrée/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

