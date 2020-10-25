Epigenomics (OTCMKTS:EPGNY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.76

Epigenomics AG (OTCMKTS:EPGNY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.76 and traded as low as $4.57. Epigenomics shares last traded at $4.57, with a volume of 200 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76.

About Epigenomics (OTCMKTS:EPGNY)

Epigenomics AG, a cancer molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes blood-based diagnostic tests across multiple cancer indications with high medical needs in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. Its lead product is Epi proColon, a blood-based test for the early detection of colorectal cancer using its proprietary DNA methylation biomarker, Septin9.

