Epiq Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Epiq Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Epiq Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capstone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $84.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.82. The stock has a market cap of $148.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

