Equinox Gold Cp Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (NASDAQ:EQX)

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equinox Gold Cp in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.58.

Get Equinox Gold Cp alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold Cp from $17.00 to $19.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold Cp from $18.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold Cp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equinox Gold Cp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Equinox Gold Cp from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Equinox Gold Cp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

Shares of NASDAQ EQX opened at $11.97 on Friday. Equinox Gold Cp has a 1 year low of $4.63 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.74.

Equinox Gold Cp (NASDAQ:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $215.39 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 4,347.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinox Gold Cp during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Cp by 36.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Equinox Gold Cp during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Equinox Gold Cp Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona gold mine covering a total land package of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Mesquite gold mine covering a total area of 1,890 hectares and Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Equinox Gold Cp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinox Gold Cp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.