Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) versus National General (NYSE:NGHC) Head-To-Head Review

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) and National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Everest Re Group has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National General has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Everest Re Group and National General, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Everest Re Group 0 6 5 0 2.45 National General 0 4 0 0 2.00

Everest Re Group currently has a consensus target price of $254.55, suggesting a potential upside of 18.94%. National General has a consensus target price of $30.25, suggesting a potential downside of 10.87%. Given Everest Re Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Everest Re Group is more favorable than National General.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Everest Re Group and National General’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Everest Re Group $8.23 billion 1.04 $1.01 billion $21.34 10.03 National General $5.18 billion 0.74 $348.07 million $2.75 12.34

Everest Re Group has higher revenue and earnings than National General. Everest Re Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National General, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Everest Re Group pays an annual dividend of $6.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. National General pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Everest Re Group pays out 29.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National General pays out 7.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Everest Re Group has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and National General has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Everest Re Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Everest Re Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of National General shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Everest Re Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of National General shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Everest Re Group and National General’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Everest Re Group 6.24% 5.74% 1.88% National General 8.19% 19.53% 4.43%

Summary

Everest Re Group beats National General on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States. The International segment writes property and casualty reinsurance in Canada, Singapore, Brazil, Miami, and New Jersey. The Bermuda segment provides reinsurance and insurance to property and casualty markets through brokers and directly with ceding companies in Bermuda, and reinsurance to the United Kingdom and European markets. The Insurance segment writes property and casualty insurance products directly, as well as through general agents, wholesaler, retail brokers, and surplus lines brokers in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Ireland. The company also provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance coverages, such as errors and omissions liability, directors' and officers' liability, medical malpractice, and worker's compensation products. Everest Re Group, Ltd. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About National General

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage. It also provides homeowners policies consisting of property and liability coverages for one-and two-family, and owner-occupied residences; and additional personal umbrella coverage to the homeowners. In addition, this segment offers small business automobile insurance products, which covers liability and physical damage caused by light-to-medium duty commercial vehicles; motorcycle insurance products for various types of motorcycles, golf carts, and all-terrain vehicles; and lender-placed insurance products, including fire, home, and flood products, as well as collateral protection insurance and guaranteed asset protection products for automobiles. It sells its products through retail store fronts, Web/mobile, phone contact centers, and kiosks; and agents and affinity partners. The company's Accident and Health segment provides accident and non-major medical health insurance products, such as accident/AD&D coverage in the event of bodily injury or death due to accidental means; hospital indemnity; short-term medical plans; cancer/critical illness policies; basic dental coverage; and life insurance products for individuals, as well as stop loss programs for employers. It sells its products through agents, managing general underwriters, employers, Internet; and directly. The company was formerly known as American Capital Acquisition Corporation. National General Holdings Corp. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

