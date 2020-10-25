Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) to “Outperform”

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Forterra in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forterra from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Forterra from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.33.

Get Forterra alerts:

FRTA stock opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.38. Forterra has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 2.51.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. Forterra had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company had revenue of $426.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forterra will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Forterra news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $128,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $2,566,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRTA. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Forterra by 22.3% in the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,338,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,254,000 after acquiring an additional 609,792 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Forterra in the second quarter valued at $5,046,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Forterra by 26.3% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,042,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after acquiring an additional 425,200 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Forterra in the first quarter valued at $643,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP lifted its holdings in Forterra by 45.1% in the second quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 337,940 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,771,000 after acquiring an additional 104,980 shares during the period. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

See Also: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.