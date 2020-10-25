Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Shares Acquired by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,407 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Exelon by 386.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 705 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 29.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 202.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP raised its position in Exelon by 249.4% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,408 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelon from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BofA Securities cut Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $258,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXC opened at $42.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.50 and a 200-day moving average of $37.55. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $29.28 and a 52-week high of $50.54.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The energy giant reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

