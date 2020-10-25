Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Purchased by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,700 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,131 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 385.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 80,313 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 63,760 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in Expedia Group by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,171 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,893 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE opened at $102.72 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $139.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The online travel company reported ($4.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.76) by ($0.66). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPE. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Expedia Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Expedia Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.11.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total value of $65,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,642.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

