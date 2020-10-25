Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Holdings Trimmed by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,504,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,840,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222,270 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,626,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,235,468,000 after acquiring an additional 75,034 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,089 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,386,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $777,542,000 after acquiring an additional 281,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,707,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,668,000 after acquiring an additional 649,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Standpoint Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $73.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

