Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 28,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 239,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,230,000 after buying an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.8% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 59,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 8,132 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.4% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 30,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $34.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average is $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $73.12. The company has a market cap of $144.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

