Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,010 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on XOM. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Shares of XOM traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,429,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,407,380. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $73.12.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

