F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $607.09 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) will announce $607.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for F5 Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $612.50 million and the lowest is $603.00 million. F5 Networks posted sales of $590.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that F5 Networks will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $2.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for F5 Networks.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.15. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The firm had revenue of $583.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. F5 Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on FFIV shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of F5 Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Colliers Secur. upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

In other F5 Networks news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,214 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $165,711.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,883.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain acquired 8,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $136.52 per share, with a total value of $1,100,351.20. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,444,518.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,696 shares of company stock valued at $360,789 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the second quarter worth $1,222,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in F5 Networks by 14.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 288,816 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $40,284,000 after purchasing an additional 36,215 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in F5 Networks in the second quarter worth $250,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at $3,260,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 113.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,689 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FFIV traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,356. F5 Networks has a 52-week low of $79.78 and a 52-week high of $156.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

