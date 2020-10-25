Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will report earnings per share of $1.93 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Facebook’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.02. Facebook reported earnings per share of $2.12 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Facebook will report full-year earnings of $8.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.64 to $8.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $10.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.32 to $12.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Facebook.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a net margin of 31.29% and a return on equity of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 billion.

FB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.50.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.65, for a total transaction of $3,177,592.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,237.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,255 shares of company stock worth $9,484,634. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Facebook by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,662,849 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $277,363,000 after purchasing an additional 94,034 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its position in Facebook by 134.2% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 357,778 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $59,677,000 after acquiring an additional 205,022 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Facebook by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,920,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,053 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Facebook by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,661,522 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,945,942,000 after acquiring an additional 412,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 1,201,556 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $200,420,000 after purchasing an additional 46,185 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $284.79 on Thursday. Facebook has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $811.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.00.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Facebook (FB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.