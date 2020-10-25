Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) (LON:FXPO) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $169.15

Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) (LON:FXPO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $169.15 and traded as high as $185.34. Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) shares last traded at $184.02, with a volume of 1,035,554 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) in a research note on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 150 ($1.96) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) from GBX 145 ($1.89) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Investec cut Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 175 ($2.29) in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 166.67 ($2.18).

Get Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 179.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 169.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 24th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) Company Profile (LON:FXPO)

Ferrexpo plc mines for, develops, processes, produces, markets, exports, and sells iron ore pellets to the metallurgical industry. It operates two mines and a processing plant near Kremenchug in Ukraine; a port in Odessa; a fleet of vessels operating on the Rhine and Danube waterways; and an ocean-going vessel, which provides top-off services.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.