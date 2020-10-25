Field & Main Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 34.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $44,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 64.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 56.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $68,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $84.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.82. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $101.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. AbbVie had a net margin of 19.20% and a negative return on equity of 628.57%. The business had revenue of $10.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.71.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

