Field & Main Bank Decreases Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Field & Main Bank trimmed its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE MRK opened at $79.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,529 shares of company stock valued at $22,761,633. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Read More: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.