Field & Main Bank Has $42,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Field & Main Bank lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 358 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 5.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,166,567 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $9,501,032,000 after buying an additional 5,845,242 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 380.4% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,805,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $255,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,716 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,535,939 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $869,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,075 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 216.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,571,687 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $143,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,500 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,578.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $401,998.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,790 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,720 shares of company stock worth $5,348,451 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on QCOM. Barclays boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $81.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded QUALCOMM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.12.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $128.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $132.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.31.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

