Field & Main Bank Purchases 1,130 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Field & Main Bank boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,485 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises 1.4% of Field & Main Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% during the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Abbot Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,996 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $107.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $190.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $114.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $94.00 target price on Abbott Laboratories and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Argus raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.18.

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total transaction of $374,015.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,080 shares in the company, valued at $4,516,877.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $3,210,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,927,300.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,919 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,128. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.