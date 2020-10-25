Field & Main Bank Reduces Stock Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Field & Main Bank lessened its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth $30,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General stock opened at $215.44 on Friday. Dollar General Corp. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $224.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $209.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 5th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.40%.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 8,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.20, for a total transaction of $1,762,310.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,708.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 8,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.80, for a total value of $1,777,006.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,086.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,435 shares of company stock worth $19,984,494. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on DG shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dollar General from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Barclays upped their price target on Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.27.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

