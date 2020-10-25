Field & Main Bank Sells 220 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Field & Main Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,001 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Walmart accounts for 3.0% of Field & Main Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,902,390 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,094,312,000 after acquiring an additional 835,420 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,043,157 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,322,749,000 after acquiring an additional 295,585 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,975,190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $835,488,000 after acquiring an additional 441,514 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,384,265 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,707,000 after acquiring an additional 231,687 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,313,958 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $756,286,000 after acquiring an additional 52,400 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $618,175.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,110,428.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,011,690 shares of company stock worth $138,850,587. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $143.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.13. The company has a market cap of $407.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $151.33.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.46.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

