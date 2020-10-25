Field & Main Bank Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWS. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 197.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $86.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.01 and its 200 day moving average is $78.05. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $53.42 and a 1 year high of $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.