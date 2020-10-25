Financial Comparison: ImaginOn (OTCMKTS:IMGI) vs. Blackbaud (OTCMKTS:BLKB)

ImaginOn (OTCMKTS:IMGI) and Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get ImaginOn alerts:

99.4% of Blackbaud shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of ImaginOn shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Blackbaud shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ImaginOn and Blackbaud’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ImaginOn N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Blackbaud $900.42 million 3.16 $11.91 million $1.27 45.17

Blackbaud has higher revenue and earnings than ImaginOn.

Risk and Volatility

ImaginOn has a beta of 20.94, meaning that its stock price is 1,994% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackbaud has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its stock price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ImaginOn and Blackbaud, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImaginOn 0 0 0 0 N/A Blackbaud 0 4 1 0 2.20

Blackbaud has a consensus target price of $65.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.32%. Given Blackbaud’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blackbaud is more favorable than ImaginOn.

Profitability

This table compares ImaginOn and Blackbaud’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImaginOn N/A N/A N/A Blackbaud 2.44% 16.68% 3.60%

Summary

Blackbaud beats ImaginOn on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ImaginOn Company Profile

Imaginon, Inc., an information technology company, focuses on developing and marketing broadband and wireless Internet and Intranet software systems. The company primarily offers ImaginVideo, a client-server application for the delivery and management of interactive video over TCP/IP networks. It also provides ImaginAuthor, a Windows-based authoring tool for creating interactive Windows Media video content; and outsourcing service for the hosting of video content to a service provider running Windows 2000 Servers. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in San Carlos, California.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc. provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, individual change agents, and other charitable giving entities. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud Luminate CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud NetCommunity, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System. It also provides Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Smart Tuition, and Blackbaud Smart Aid financial management solutions and services; and Blackbaud Grantmaking, Blackbaud Award Management, FIMS, and Blackbaud Outcomes grant and award management solutions. In addition, the company offers organizational and program management solutions and services comprising Blackbaud Student Information System, Blackbaud Learning Management System, Blackbaud Enrollment Management System, Blackbaud Altru, and Blackbaud Church Management; and Blackbaud Employee Giving and Blackbaud Employee Volunteering, and YourCause corporate social responsibility solutions. Further, it provides Blackbaud's SKY Intelligence analytics solutions, as well as donor acquisition, prospect research, data enrichment, and benchmarking and performance management solutions and services; and Blackbaud Merchant Services and Blackbaud Purchase Cards payment services. Additionally, the company offers customer support and maintenance, professional and managed, and training services. It has operations primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for ImaginOn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImaginOn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.