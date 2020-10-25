Financial Review: Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (ELOX) and Its Competitors

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ELOX) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Eloxx Pharmaceuticals to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.7% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.4% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 33.4% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -$50.87 million -2.21 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.40 billion $67.04 million 9.73

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.55, suggesting that its stock price is 155% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ peers have a beta of 5.11, suggesting that their average stock price is 411% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eloxx Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Competitors 220 984 1855 88 2.58

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential downside of 0.84%. Given Eloxx Pharmaceuticals’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eloxx Pharmaceuticals N/A -144.83% -86.63% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Competitors -58.02% -6.32% -3.71%

Summary

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals peers beat Eloxx Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

