Financial Survey: Matinas BioPharma (MTNB) and Its Rivals

Matinas BioPharma (NYSE: MTNB) is one of 759 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Matinas BioPharma to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Matinas BioPharma and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matinas BioPharma N/A -40.49% -33.52% Matinas BioPharma Competitors -3,271.84% -177.15% -30.09%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Matinas BioPharma and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Matinas BioPharma $90,000.00 -$17.37 million -6.89 Matinas BioPharma Competitors $1.97 billion $224.10 million -1.81

Matinas BioPharma’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Matinas BioPharma. Matinas BioPharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Matinas BioPharma and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matinas BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Matinas BioPharma Competitors 7332 19971 37844 1524 2.50

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 40.13%. Given Matinas BioPharma’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Matinas BioPharma has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Matinas BioPharma has a beta of 2.76, indicating that its stock price is 176% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Matinas BioPharma’s rivals have a beta of 0.40, indicating that their average stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.8% of Matinas BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Matinas BioPharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Matinas BioPharma rivals beat Matinas BioPharma on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides. Its lead product candidate is MAT9001, a prescription-only omega-3 free fatty acid formulation for the treatment of cardiovascular and metabolic conditions. The company also offers MAT2203, an oral formulation of amphotericin B that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the prevention of invasive fungal infections due to immunosuppressive therapy in patients. In addition, it provides MAT2501, an orally administered formulation of the broad-spectrum aminoglycoside antibiotic amikacin that has completed Phase I clinical trials to treat various types of multidrug-resistant bacteria, including non-tuberculous mycobacterium infections, as well as various multidrug-resistant gram negative and intracellular bacterial infections. Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. has a research collaboration with the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) for the development of a novel therapy for the treatment of HIV, as well as with ViiV Healthcare to develop and evaluate formulations of antiviral drug candidates; and a feasibility collaboration with Genentech, Inc. for the development of oral formulations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Bedminster, New Jersey.

