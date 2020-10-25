First Business Financial Services, Inc. (FBIZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 30th

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) announced a dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, November 12th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th.

First Business Financial Services has increased its dividend by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of First Business Financial Services stock opened at $17.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.15. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 14.20%. As a group, analysts predict that First Business Financial Services will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FBIZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

In other news, COO David R. Seiler purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $58,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Edward G. Sloane, Jr. purchased 3,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,983.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 7,535 shares of company stock valued at $114,755 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

