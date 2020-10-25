First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 14.20%.

Shares of NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $17.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.67. The company has a market cap of $150.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. First Business Financial Services has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $27.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.63%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FBIZ shares. ValuEngine downgraded First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

In other First Business Financial Services news, COO David R. Seiler purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $58,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward G. Sloane, Jr. purchased 3,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $49,983.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 7,535 shares of company stock worth $114,755. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

