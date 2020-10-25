First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Issues Earnings Results

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 12.65%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $30.89 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $20.70 and a 1 year high of $36.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.41 and a 200 day moving average of $29.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.98%.

In related news, Director Johnny Trotter purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.33 per share, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 852,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,991,565.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael B. Denny purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.73 per share, for a total transaction of $30,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,130 shares in the company, valued at $126,914.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,504 shares of company stock worth $104,619. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

