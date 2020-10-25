First Interstate Bancsystem (FIBK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $162.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.47 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 23.77%. On average, analysts expect First Interstate Bancsystem to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FIBK opened at $36.80 on Friday. First Interstate Bancsystem has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $43.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. TheStreet upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on First Interstate Bancsystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.10 per share, for a total transaction of $364,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate Bancsystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

