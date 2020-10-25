First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) Price Target Raised to C$38.00

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

FN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) alerts:

TSE FN opened at C$34.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.89. First National Financial Co. has a twelve month low of C$18.75 and a twelve month high of C$44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 11.51, a current ratio of 11.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,461.11.

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) (TSE:FN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$344.58 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that First National Financial Co. will post 3.2769405 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. First National Financial Co. (FN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 74.73%.

First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) Company Profile

First National Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services through mortgage broker distribution channel, as well as through online.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial Co. (FN.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.