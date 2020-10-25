First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $14.25

First National Co. (OTCMKTS:FXNC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.25 and traded as low as $13.63. First National shares last traded at $13.98, with a volume of 2,045 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $67.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average of $14.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First National had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $9.18 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

In other news, Director Gerald F. Smith, Jr. acquired 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,854.42. Corporate insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First National stock. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First National Co. (OTCMKTS:FXNC) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,870 shares during the quarter. First National comprises approximately 3.7% of Fourthstone LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Fourthstone LLC owned about 6.34% of First National worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

About First National (OTCMKTS:FXNC)

First National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, estates, local governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, certificates of deposit, and cash management accounts, as well as treasury management solutions.

