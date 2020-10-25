First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Issues Earnings Results

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.70, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Western Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 12.03%.

Shares of First Western Financial stock opened at $14.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.54. First Western Financial has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $18.98.

In other First Western Financial news, CEO Scott C. Wylie sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $289,200.00. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MYFW shares. TheStreet cut shares of First Western Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Western Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, provides private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage loans, and institutional asset management services. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

