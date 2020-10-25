Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FPRX) will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Five Prime Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.46) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.71). Five Prime Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Prime Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.44) to ($1.99). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.97) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.39). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Five Prime Therapeutics.

Five Prime Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FPRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 million. Five Prime Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.64% and a negative net margin of 579.41%.

FPRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Five Prime Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Five Prime Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

In other Five Prime Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 345,241 shares of Five Prime Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $1,740,014.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FPRX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,257 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Prime Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Five Prime Therapeutics stock opened at $5.57 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $204.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.54. Five Prime Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $7.34.

Five Prime Therapeutics

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of innovative protein therapeutics. The company's product candidates comprise Bemarituzumab, an antibody that inhibits fibroblast growth factor receptor 2b, or FGFR2b, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat patients with gastric or gastroesophageal junction and GEJ cancer; and FPA150, a CD8 T cell checkpoint inhibitor antibody that targets B7-H4 in various cancers, as well as FPT155, a soluble CD80 fusion protein that enhances co-stimulation of T cells through CD28.

