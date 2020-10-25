FLO (FLO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $25,339.00

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. FLO has a market capitalization of $4.66 million and approximately $25,339.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can now be purchased for $0.0306 or 0.00000236 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, FLO has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00044866 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000177 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000153 BTC.

FLO Coin Profile

FLO (FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FLO Coin Trading

FLO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

