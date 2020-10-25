Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.48 EPS

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) released its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($1.48), RTT News reports. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS.

Shares of Fluor stock opened at $12.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.58. Fluor has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $20.90.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fluor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. ValuEngine raised Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fluor in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.29.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

