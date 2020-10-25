FMC (NYSE:FMC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FMC (NYSE:FMC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $113.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for FMC Corp for the third quarter of 2020 have been stable over the past month. Strong demand for herbicides and insecticides in North and Latin America is likely to support its sales in 2020. Moreover, the company should gain from its efforts to expand product portfolio through new product launches. The acquisition of DuPont's Crop Protection business has also provided a significant growth platform. Synergies from the buyout will drive its earnings. FMC Corp is also committed to boost shareholders’ value. However, it faces headwinds from unfavorable currency translation and higher costs due to the coronavirus pandemic. Higher costs will hurt revenues and margins in 2020. Unfavorable currency is also expected to impact FMC Corp's results in 2020. High debt level is another matter of concern.”

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cleveland Research started coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a neutral rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Finally, G.Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.69.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $107.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.52 and a 200-day moving average of $101.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. FMC has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $113.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. FMC had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. FMC’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FMC will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $5,741,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 3,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

