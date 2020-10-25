FOAM (FOAM) Market Capitalization Reaches $6.46 Million

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. One FOAM token can now be bought for approximately $0.0215 or 0.00000166 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Poloniex. During the last week, FOAM has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. FOAM has a market cap of $6.46 million and $15,934.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FOAM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00094488 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00231296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00033206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $176.43 or 0.01361146 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00137279 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,835,600 tokens. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FOAM’s official website is www.foam.space. The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FOAM Token Trading

FOAM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Poloniex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.