Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 1,000 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $2,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,922,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,321,026,000 after buying an additional 96,112 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 705.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,673,947 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $701,136,000 after buying an additional 3,217,743 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,487,275 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $230,542,000 after buying an additional 8,764 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 1,406.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,001,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $191,086,000 after purchasing an additional 934,829 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 70.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $178,676,000 after purchasing an additional 386,086 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $227.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.07.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $161,325.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David William Sides sold 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $675,360.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,474.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,815 shares of company stock worth $19,004,927. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $216.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of -169.00 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $211.35 and a 200 day moving average of $196.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 11.36 and a current ratio of 11.36. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $66.23 and a one year high of $253.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

