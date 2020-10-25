Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 1,400 Shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 96,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,608 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 19,543,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,334 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 293,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after acquiring an additional 82,120 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on VICI shares. TheStreet upgraded VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine downgraded VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on VICI Properties from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. VICI Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.89.

In other news, COO John W. R. Payne bought 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.63 per share, with a total value of $198,996.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,511,243. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.79 per share, with a total value of $123,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 90,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,535.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VICI stock opened at $24.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.84. VICI Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 99.57 and a quick ratio of 99.57.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.19%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.