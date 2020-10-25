Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 16,600 Shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 604.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 591,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,382,000 after acquiring an additional 507,420 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 987,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,338,000 after acquiring an additional 243,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,600,000 after acquiring an additional 199,574 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, AXA boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 741,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,784,000 after acquiring an additional 13,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Craig Hallum cut Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total transaction of $403,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 93,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,691.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $195,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,706 shares of company stock worth $2,056,501 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Group stock opened at $41.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $16.45 and a 52 week high of $45.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day moving average of $34.24.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The company had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Marvell Technology Group’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.