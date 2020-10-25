Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 22,400 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 22.2% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 75,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares during the period. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $11,527,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $2,275,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 460,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,271,000 after acquiring an additional 35,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 17,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.30.

NYSE:LYB opened at $76.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.00. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $33.71 and a 1 year high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

