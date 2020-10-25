Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 24,300 Shares of Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 653,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for 1.1% of Forsta AP Fonden’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $32,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.5% during the second quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.2% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $50.52 on Friday. Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $217.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.48.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,879. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $2,401,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 436,439 shares of company stock valued at $21,012,407 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.28.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.