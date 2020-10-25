Forsta AP Fonden Acquires 36,500 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) by 145.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $477,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 9.8% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,236,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,715,000 after acquiring an additional 198,700 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 7.0% during the third quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 993,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,346,000 after acquiring an additional 65,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Algonquin Power & Utilities alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AQN. National Bank Financial set a $15.75 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

NYSE AQN opened at $15.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.46. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $343.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.37 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 8.01%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.41%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN).

Receive News & Ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Algonquin Power & Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.